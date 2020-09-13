Columbus man with blood alcohol level more than 3 times the legal limit arrested for OVI

Dale Hunter was arrested in Genoa Township and his BAC was .281, police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man was arrested Saturday night and charged with OVI after police said his blood alcohol level tested for more than 3 times the legal limit.

Genoa Township Police Chief Steve Gammill said officers were called to the area of Spring Run Drive on a report of a suspicious person.

The person who called police said a man driving a vehicle said something to his daughters and when the caller confronted him, the driver threatened to shoot him.

Gammill said when officers arrived, they stopped the driver, Dale Hunter, and discovered he was not armed before arresting him.