'A true patriot': Columbus man says he was inspired by Colin Powell

Leonard Hubert, who is a former state office director, said he had the pleasure of meeting Powell years ago.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of former Secretary of State Colin Powell announced Monday that he died from COVID-19 complications at the age of 84.

So many words can be said about Powell, as the first black Secretary of State and Joint Chiefs and a former Vietnam veteran. But he was an inspiration for Leonard Hubert.

"Just a man of integrity and one would consider him as a true patriot,” said Hubert.

Hubert is the former State Agency Director for the USDA Ohio Farm Service Agency in 2017 under the Trump administration.

He was the first Black person to hold that position and was appointed in 2017.

Hubert had the pleasure of meeting Powell years ago on several occasions.

"He was someone who actually spoke volumes of the work that he was doing and took pride and honor in doing it,” he said.

For Hubert and many others, Powell was a trailblazer, opening doors and opportunities.

"Those of us who happened to be African Americans on the Republican side, we're able to look at and say wow, if he can do that certainly we can excel at any endeavor,” Hubert said.

President Joe Biden ordered that flags should be flown at half-staff until Oct. 22 in honor of Powell.

Powell’s family said he was fully vaccinated when he died. He also fought a battle with cancer which compromised his fight against the virus.