'I would say C-': Columbus man rates city's snow removal efforts

With the possibility of refreezing due to rising temperatures, 10TV contacted city and state officials to inquire about storm cleanup efforts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Snow removal continued in the city of Columbus on Wednesday, nearly a week after the first major storm of the season hit.

"I certainly think our crews did a great job of making sure those roads were going to be passable, not perfect during the storm, but passable," said Matt Bruning, spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Road crews and utility crews faced challenges with rapid temperature changes, according to Bruning.

"A very rapid drop in temperatures, which I believe was the second highest temperature drop in Columbus history," Bruning said. "...So we quickly went from the 40s to sub-zero. And when you have that kind of a drop in temperatures, certainly, you know, that's going to impact our ability to get material out there and get the roads cleaned up very quickly.

"Salt starts to lose its effectiveness once those pavement temperatures get below 20 degrees, and we saw that happen very quickly. We also were not able to pre-treat for the storm because it came in as rain, so any pre-treatment we would have put out there ahead of the storm would have simply been washed off."

10TV asked Charles Newman, a spokesperson for the City of Columbus' Department of Public Service, how he would grade the city's clean-up response.

"I would say an A. We can always go for A plus, so there's always more that we can do as we learn from each event," he said.

Neighbors like Jacob Bowman, who live near the Short North, said, "I would give the city a C- or D+."

As clean-up continued for the sixth day, Bowman said his street was still snow-covered.

"There's still much more snow than there is on the main streets. And unfortunately, it's a hassle for everybody that lives on the side streets. I couldn't get my car out for about two days, unfortunately," he said.

According to Newman, crews were able to tackle about 98% of lane miles.