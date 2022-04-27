Columbus man indicted in fatal January shooting of 21-year-old

Palmer was found shot while sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 200 block of Hill Road near Meadows Boulevard on Jan. 2.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — A Fairfield County Grand Jury has indicted a Columbus man on six counts connected to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man back in January.

Avonte Marquies Terrell Sanford, 21, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, aggravated robbery and having weapons while under disability for the death of James Palmer III.

Palmer was found shot while sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 200 block of Hill Road near Meadows Boulevard on Jan. 2.

First responders with the Violet Township Fire Department pronounced Palmer dead shortly after arriving at the scene.

In an update Wednesday, a spokesperson with the Pickerington Police Department said Sanford was already in jail for a separate incident when he was identified as a suspect in Palmer’s murder.