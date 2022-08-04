Columbus man sentenced to prison for robbing mail carriers

A local man was sentenced to prison Thursday after admitting to two separate mail carrier robberies.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man has been sentenced to prison in U.S. District Court following two separate robberies of United States Postal carriers.

Brandon J. Campbell, 21, who robbed two separate postal carriers at gunpoint last September, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison Thursday.

Campbell admitted in March 2022 to using violence and a firearm against both mail carriers.

“This case represents two robberies in a string of assaults against postal carriers in Ohio,” said Parker. “The sentence imposed here should serve as a reminder to anyone committing these crimes that you will be identified and prosecuted, and you will spend time in federal prison.”

He stole an arrow key, which opens USPS mailboxes and receptacles, and vehicle keys from a postal carrier who was delivering mail at Vistas at Rocky Fork Apartment Complex in Gahanna on Sept. 8, 2021, according to a release.

Campbell then committed another armed robbery against a second postal carrier who was delivering mail near 4500 Hemingway Court in Columbus on Sept. 21, 2021.