Columbus man fatally struck by car in Pickaway County

The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Craig Jones died after being hit by a Chevrolet Impala Thursday night.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus man died hours after being hit by a car in Pickaway County on Thursday.

According to Sheriff Matthew Hafey, a deputy was driving southbound on U.S. Route 23 around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Pickaway Crossing when he saw a pedestrian on the road, wearing a black coat. The deputy was able to avoid hitting them.

By the time the deputy turned around, the pedestrian was hit by a 2009 Chevrolet Impala.

The pedestrian, identified as 62-year-old Craig Jones, was taken to Mount Carmel Grove City and later taken to Grant Medical Center. Jones was pronounced dead at 12:12 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.

The driver and a passenger in the Chevrolet were taken to OhioHealth Berger Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.