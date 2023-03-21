Columbus man dies in Pickaway County crash

The crash occurred Monday night in the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 23 near the Island Road overpass.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man is dead after a crash involving three vehicles Monday evening on U.S. Route 23 in Pickaway County.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 23 near the Island Road overpass.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said a Lincoln, driven by 69-year-old Paul Wegmeyer, of Columbus, was struck from behind by another driver in a Jeep.

Initial reports indicated Wegmeyer was stopped on Route 23 with his vehicle's lights off when he was hit, according to the sheriff's office.

After colliding with the Lincoln, the driver of the Jeep struck another vehicle traveling on the roadway.

Wegmeyer was taken to Grant Medical Center and died the next day, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the Jeep that struck Wegmeyer was taken to Ohio Health Berger Hospital. The sheriff's office did not provide an update on their condition.