Columbus man dies following single-vehicle crash in Licking County

ETNA, Ohio — A Columbus man has died following a single-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning in Licking County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP says the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Interstate 70 about a mile east of State Route 256 in Etna Township.

According to OSHP, a 2017 Acura ILX was headed east on Interstate 70, when it went off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, overturned and hit several trees.

The driver, 27-year-old Ryan Solomon, was taken to a hospital where he died. He was the only person inside the vehicle.

Officials say Solomon was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.