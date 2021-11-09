Columbus man dies after semi crashes into Licking County bridge

The crash happened on Interstate 70 before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus man died after the Ohio State Highway Patrol said he crashed a semi-tractor trailer into a bridge on Interstate 70 in Licking County on Monday.

OSHP said 29-year-old Abdukadir Shiil was driving eastbound on I-70 approximately one mile past State Route 668 when he went off the right side of the road and hit a bridge abutment.

Shiil was flown to Grant Medical Center where he died from his injuries on Tuesday.

As a result of the crash, debris from the trailer spilled onto the road and it took several hours to clean up and fully open the highway.