Columbus man dies after semi crashes into Licking County bridge

The crash happened on Interstate 70 before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Credit: Ohio Department of Transportation
An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper inspects the scene where a semi-tractor trailer crashed into a bridge on I-70 in Licking County on Nov. 8, 2021.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus man died after the Ohio State Highway Patrol said he crashed a semi-tractor trailer into a bridge on Interstate 70 in Licking County on Monday.

OSHP said 29-year-old Abdukadir Shiil was driving eastbound on I-70 approximately one mile past State Route 668 when he went off the right side of the road and hit a bridge abutment.

Shiil was flown to Grant Medical Center where he died from his injuries on Tuesday.

As a result of the crash, debris from the trailer spilled onto the road and it took several hours to clean up and fully open the highway.

The crash remains under investigation.

