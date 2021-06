OSHP says 50-year-old Gary Wheeler was traveling east on I-270 around 4:15 p.m. when his truck went off the left side of the road and sideswiped a barrier wall.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus man has died after crashing his truck on Interstate 270 in Sharon Township Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP says 50-year-old Gary Wheeler was traveling east on I-270 around 4:15 p.m. when his truck went off the left side of the road and sideswiped a barrier wall.

Wheeler was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.