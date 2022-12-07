Columbus man dies after being struck by vehicle while walking in Pike County

The man, later identified as 45-year-old Timothy Barnhart, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner. The driver was not injured in the crash.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in Pike County early Wednesday morning.

Just before 1:20 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man driving a 2020 Dodge Ram was heading north on state Route 104 when he hit another man walking south in the northbound lane.

Additional information on the circumstances around the crash was not available.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Coroner’s Office, Pee Pee Township Fire Department, Waverly EMS and MedCare EMS assisted OSHP with the crash.