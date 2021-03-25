Columbus man charged with reckless homicide after infant daughter dies choking on baby wipe

The Franklin County Coroner's Office report showed Christina LeDoux died from choking on a baby wipe, allegedly placed into her mouth by her father.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been charged with reckless homicide after his infant daughter choked to death on a baby wipe.

On Nov. 17, officers and medics were called to a medical emergency at a home on Wellshire Drive on the far east side of Columbus near Interstate 70 and State Route 256.

The girl, later identified as two-month-old Christina LeDoux, was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and pronounced dead.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office report showed Christina died from choking on a baby wipe, allegedly placed into her mouth by her father.

Her father, 38-year-old Christopher LeDoux, was indicted in Fairfield County Common Pleas Court Thursday on a third-degree felony count of reckless homicide.