Columbus man charged in shooting of 14-year-old in Perry County

Mustafa Abdos Saboor Id-Deen is in custody at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus man is accused of shooting a 14-year-old in Perry County.

The New Lexington Police Department said in a release they received a call Thursday around 8 p.m. about an altercation in the 200 block of Lincoln Street involving a gun.

When officers got to the scene, they found the teen shot.

Police said the teen was taken to a hospital in Columbus but have not released information on the teenager's condition.

Police said Mustafa Abdos Saboor Id-Deen, 34, is charged in connection to the shooting and is in custody at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.

Jail records show he is charged with felonious assault and aggravated menacing.

The investigation is ongoing