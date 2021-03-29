Columbus man charged in connection to Capitol riot

Caleb Jones, 23, is accused of climbing an exterior wall to get inside the Capitol.

A man who lives in northwest Columbus has been charged in connection to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.

A person contacted the FBI, saying they were watching television coverage of the riot and recognized 23-year-old Caleb Jones outside the Capitol, according to the complaint that was filed.

The documents state the tipster talked to another person, who said Jones called and texted while he was inside the Capitol and said he climbed the outside wall of the building to get in.

Jones said he was sprayed with tear gas before officers escorted him outside.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation also talked to a third person who believed Jones was inside the Capitol after being shown photo and video evidence.