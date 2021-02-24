Columbus man charged in Capitol riot

Derek Jancart is the ninth Ohioan to be accused of joining a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters as they smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol building.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man was arrested and accused of entering the U.S. Capitol after family members and a former coworker identified him in footage captured during the deadly insurrection last month.

Derek Jancart, 39, is the ninth Ohioan to be accused of joining a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters as they smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol building.

According to court docs, someone tipped off the FBI that Jancart posted on Facebook that he was inside the Capitol.

Jancart was also captured on body-worn camera from the Metropolitan Police Department on Jan. 6 inside the building.

Another tipster contacted the FBI and provided text messages with Jancart, who confirmed he was inside the Capitol, according to court records.