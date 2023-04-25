Columbus man charged for allegedly assaulting umpire during softball game

City Attorney Zach Klein said Gregory Roudabush struck the umpire in the face after he was ejected from the game for arguing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted an umpire for an adult recreational league softball game last week, according to City Attorney Zach Klein.

Gregory Roudabush, 38, is charged with assault, a first-degree misdemeanor charge, and disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge.

The incident happened during an adult slowpitch softball league game at Lou Berliner Sports Park on Deckenbach Road.

Klein said Roudabush struck the umpire in the face after he was ejected from the game for arguing.

Players from the opposing team rushed to help and pulled Roudabush away from the umpire. Klein said no other individuals were involved in the incident.