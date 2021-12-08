x
Columbus man arrested in connection to 14-year-old Mount Vernon girl’s disappearance; girl found safe

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said 38-year-old Dustin Theophilus from Columbus was arrested and charged with interfering with custody.
Credit: Knox County Sheriff's Office
Alyssa Wood

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus man has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a Mount Vernon girl who disappeared last week but was found safe on Tuesday.

Alyssa Wood, 14, was found and taken into custody by the Jackson Police Department in Jackson County, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said 38-year-old Dustin Theophilus from Columbus was arrested and charged with interfering with custody.

Detectives received information Theophilus helped Wood disappear, according to the sheriff’s office. Theophilus is known to the girl’s family.

The case is under investigation and the sheriff’s office said more charges are expected.

