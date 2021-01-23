Columbus resident accused of shooting 14-year-old in Perry County

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio — A person from Columbus is accused of shooting a 14-year-old in Perry County.

The New Lexington Police Department said in a release they received a call Thursday around 8 p.m. about an altercation in the 200 block of Lincoln Street involving a gun.

When officers got to the scene, they found the teen shot. There's no word on the teen's current condition.

Interviews with witnesses led to the identification of a 34-year-old suspect.

