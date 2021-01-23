Columbus resident accused of shooting 14-year-old in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio — A person from Columbus is accused of shooting a 14-year-old in Perry County.
The New Lexington Police Department said in a release they received a call Thursday around 8 p.m. about an altercation in the 200 block of Lincoln Street involving a gun.
When officers got to the scene, they found the teen shot. There's no word on the teen's current condition.
Interviews with witnesses led to the identification of a 34-year-old suspect.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact New Lexington Police Chief Scott Ervin at scott.ervin@newlexingtonohio.gov.