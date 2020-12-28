Columbus looks for improvements in new year after deadly 2020

This year has surpassed the city's high of 143 homicides in 2017.

As of Monday, the Columbus Division of Police is reporting that there have been 169 homicides this year. The previous high was 143 in 2017.

Monday morning, Police released new details in regards to a shooting that took place last Tuesday on Republic Avenue.

Police said the Franklin County Coroner’s Office determined the death of the man, who was found inside a Linden area home when police arrived, is a homicide.

Another fatal shooting is also being investigated by police.

On Saturday, police said 29-year-old Andrew Merritt was shot and killed on South Harris Avenue, just south of West Broad Street around 7:10 p.m.

“He was kind of like my brother, we kind of looked out for each other, he looked out for me,” Brianna Stroud, a friend of Merritt, said.

She said he was always nice and would do anything for anyone. Stroud said the violence is “scary.”

“It’s just crazy because I don’t understand why all of this is happening,” Stroud said.

We reached out to Columbus City Council about the violence and steps being taken and were sent this statement.

“The COVID recession and a lack of trust between the community and law enforcement are critical factors that drove record homicides in 2020. Columbus City Council is looking at how the 2021 budget can help prevent violence, create a more comprehensive crisis response system, and improve accountability to restore that police-community trust. Folks also need to be able to meet their basic needs – food access, housing, and good-paying jobs. The City invested millions to keep families afloat during 2020. But there’s more work ahead in 2021 to keep Columbus families safe.”

We also reached out to the City and received a statement from Mayor Andrew Ginther.

“There’s no denying the number of lives lost to homicide this year is troubling, but regardless of the final count, we can’t lose sight of the fact that each homicide shatters countless lives. The ripple effect on families and our neighborhoods takes an incredible toll. Big cities across America have seen an uptick in violence this year, and Columbus is no exception. There is not a simple solution because there isn’t a single cause. As long as the pandemic continues – and probably after – many will be living on the edge and continue to struggle. That’s why we must continue to prevent violence by not simply focusing on crime, but by addressing the root causes of crime - poverty, addiction and lack of opportunity. Prevention, intervention and education will be critical to turning the tide on violence, and where our efforts will be focused.”

As for the efforts being taken by the city and plans moving forward into 2021, the city said they are modifying their Comprehensive Neighborhood Safety Strategy.

“We have been modifying our Comprehensive Neighborhood Safety Strategy to incorporate measures that address violent crime short term and long term (in addition to the work we’ve already been doing with the Violent Crime Review Group, CARE Coaltion, APPs through Recreation and Parks, and the Neighborhood Crisis Response all of which address crime as a public health crisis),” city officials said.

As for other efforts being made, these bullet points were sent as more specifics about the larger effort.