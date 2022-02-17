Columbus libraries will reopen on Sundays starting this weekend

The announcement comes following a nearly four-month closure on Sundays due to staffing challenges.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — All Columbus library locations will reopen on Sundays beginning this weekend, according to an updated release from the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

The public library system first announced the closure in November, saying all of its 23 library locations would remain closed on Sundays through at least January. An extension was added to that timeline in early January.

Ordinarily, CML employs roughly 870 full and part-time staff members. When the closure was announced in November, CML said its staffing count was down to 711 employees.