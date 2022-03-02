Columbus libraries, COSI among places closed Thursday due to poor weather

Many businesses and school districts throughout central Ohio have made the decision to close in response to inclement weather.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — All Columbus Metropolitan Library locations are closed Thursday as a winter storm system makes its way through the region.

Freezing rain is expected to turn into snow as the day progresses, with accumulations of 4-7” possible, prompting a Winter Weather Alert throughout the state.

In response, many businesses and school districts throughout central Ohio have made the decision to close.

“Stay safe and stay warm, Columbus!,” the library system announced in a post to social media. The closure applies to all 23 Columbus Metropolitan Library locations, according to a spokesperson.

Pickerington Public Library locations will also remain closed Thursday, as well as the Center of Science and Industry (COSI). Additionally, the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department said facilities will be closed and all morning activities canceled.