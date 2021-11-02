Columbus libraries to close Sundays until at least next year due to staffing shortage

Effective Nov. 14 through at least Jan. 9, all libraries will remain closed Sundays.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — All Columbus Metropolitan Library locations will close each Sunday beginning in mid-November in response to a staffing shortage.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library typically employs 870 staff members in full and part-time positions across all of its library locations. Currently, there are only 711 people employed within the library system, leaving an additional 160 open positions, according to CML.

Effective Nov. 14 through at least Jan. 9, all libraries will remain closed Sundays until library officials and the Board of Trustees can reassess staffing levels. According to the library, leaders will discuss in the coming weeks and months if the closure will need to be extended past early January.

Digital resources will remain available online, the library said.