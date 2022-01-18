Columbus leaders, school officials discuss importance of in-person learning

The discussion comes amid weeks of uncertainty and schedule changes for schools throughout central Ohio following the winter break.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus city leaders and school officials are discussing the importance of in-person learning.

Mayor Andrew Ginther is joined for Tuesday’s briefing by City Council President Shannon Hardin, Franklin County Commissioner President Erica Crawley and Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon. Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Columbus School Board President Jennifer Adair and CEO of the Columbus Partnership Kenny McDonald will also be in attendance.

The discussion comes amid weeks of uncertainty and schedule changes for schools throughout central Ohio following the winter break. Columbus City Schools is one of several districts that has adjusted its schedules, switching to remote learning at some schools or canceling classes altogether in recent weeks in response to a staffing shortage.

Last week, 2,800 CCS teachers and Columbus Education Association members requested the district switch to two weeks of remote learning in an effort to help staff get back on track amid a COVID-19 surge.

The union argued recent staffing shortages – largely due to the virus – have caused more than anxiety; they’ve also prompted issues in transportation and meal distribution.