Columbus leaders outline new plan to combat illegal ATV, dirt bike use on city streets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is outlining plans to crack down on illegal and unsafe ATV and dirt bike use on city streets alongside Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant.

Mayor Ginther and Chief Bryant are joined for Tuesday’s briefing by Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein and Harry Baucom, a concerned city resident.

The briefing is the first this year to address what Columbus officials have deemed “reckless” ATV use and comes as warm weather returns to central Ohio. The Operation 52 Task Force was created in an attempt to crack down on that use, and resulted in arrests across Columbus last summer.

While recklessly driving ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets is illegal, Columbus police have said tracking down drivers can be difficult due to policy that does now allow officers to pursue them in most cases.