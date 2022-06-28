x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Ginther, city leaders to discuss efforts to end gun violence

Earlier this year, Ginther declared gun violence a public health crisis and the city has considered invoking a state law that would treat it as a public nuisance.
Credit: WBNS-10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mayor Andrew Ginther and other Columbus community leaders hosted a press conference Tuesday to provide an update on the city's efforts to reduce gun violence.

You can watch the full presser in the player below.

Additionally, city leaders addressed the efforts to combat the use of illegal guns.

Ginther was joined by City Attorney Zach Klein, Council President Shannon Hardin, Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts.

Earlier this year, Ginther declared gun violence a public health crisis and the city has considered invoking a state law that would treat it as a public nuisance.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Columbus police detail safety plans, road closures for Red, White & BOOM!