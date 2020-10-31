Columbus police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

Jaden Peppers-White was last seen leaving his home Saturday and may be headed to the west side of the city.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police said Jaden Peppers-White was last seen Saturday when he left his home on the east side of the city following an argument.

He may be headed to the west side of Columbus, police said.

Jaden has black hair and brown eyes.

He is 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, black jeans and white shoes.