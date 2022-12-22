Columbus to host electronics recycling drop-off site Dec. 31

The recycling event will be held on Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Division of Refuse Collection Facility at 2100 Alum Creek Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, many will say "out with the old and in with the new" when it comes to their electronics. But what do you do with the old, unwanted devices?

The City of Columbus has put together an electronics recycling drop-off site where residents are able to get rid of their unwanted devices without having them go straight to a landfill.

The recycling event will be held on Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Division of Refuse Collection Facility at 2100 Alum Creek Drive.

In addition to old devices, the city also says that residents will be able to recycle any extra cardboard and wrapping paper from holiday gifts.

During the event, non-perishable food items will be collected to donate to Mid-Ohio Food Collective and any gently used clothing can be brought in and will be sent to Goodwill Columbus.

Electronics that will be accepted at the drop-off site include:

Desktops, laptops, servers, network equipment, hard drives and Chromebooks

Printers, copiers, fax machines and VCRs

Flat panel and LCD televisions and monitors

Tablets and mobile phones

*CRT televisions and monitors and kitchen appliances will not be accepted. Holiday bows and foil and metallic-like gift wrapping paper will also not be accepted since they are not recyclable in the city’s residential program.