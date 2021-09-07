Columbus Interim Police Chief Mike Woods' last day with division Friday

After serving 33 years with the Columbus police, Mike Woods is handing over his badge and will walk out of the division's headquarters one last time on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the past six months, he has served as interim chief for the Columbus Division of Police and 33 years total with the department. Now, Friday is Mike Woods' last day with the division.

Woods officially retired in April but stayed on until new chief Elaine Bryant was in place.

In his time, he served in the narcotics bureau and was the public information officer.

Woods said his favorite job was working patrol.

Officers will line the streets along Columbus police headquarters Friday as Woods walks out for the last time.

“It will be an emotional day. It will be a fun day. I'm going to wear the uniform the last time. I haven't had it on for a few weeks, and it is important,” Woods said.