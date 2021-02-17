Columbus Innovation District aims to create 20,000 jobs over next 10 years

DeWine said the Columbus Innovation District will be a hub for innovation and growth in Ohio, expanding STEM educational opportunities.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and other local leaders unveiled the Columbus Innovation District on Wednesday which will bring education and healthcare research institutions to Ohio’s capital city.

DeWine said the Columbus Innovation District will be a hub for innovation and growth in Ohio, expanding science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) educational opportunities.

“The Columbus Innovation District will be the third anchor in our strategy to build on Ohio’s growing dominance as a world leader in medical research and healthcare talent,” said DeWine. “These districts will attract researchers, who can create, develop, and share their ideas with the world from Ohio.”

The Columbus Innovation District will look to create 20,000 new jobs in central Ohio over the next decade.

JobsOhio, The Ohio State University and Nationwide Children's Hospital will invest $1.1 billion in the Columbus Innovation District, including the development of an Interdisciplinary Research Facility, an Energy Advancement and Innovative Center, an Outpatient Cancer Facility, and the region's first proton therapy facility to treat cancer patients already underway at Ohio State's West Campus.