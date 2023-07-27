Columbus Humane responding to heat-related animal abandonment calls

Agents responded to a call Wednesday regarding two dogs abandoned outside in a cage near Franklinton.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Humane representatives are reminding the community to report cases of animals being neglected, especially if they are outside.

Their agents responded to a call on Wednesday regarding two dogs left in a cage outside in a Franklinton neighborhood.

Representatives with Columbus Humane explained when they found the dogs, then had to go back to get the proper equipment to transport the them since they were showing signs of aggression. While both dogs are doing OK, these types of calls are becoming more common and are more concerning during this time of year.

“What is concerning this time of year and in the winter time is the inclement weather, so it's more dangerous for them to be abandoned outside in the summer or in the wintertime “ said Brittany Thomas, a spokesperson with Columbus Humane.

Thomas added over the past few weeks, they’ve continued receiving reports of people leaving their dogs in the car for too long or leaving them outside without the proper shade.

“Columbus Humane spends a lot of time in the summer prioritizing those emergency calls. Finding the animals that are actively suffering and making sure we were getting them in,” said Thomas.

If you encounter an abandoned animal you can report it to Columbus Humane or the Franklin County Dog Shelter by calling them or filing a report online by clicking here.

