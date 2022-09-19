10TV partners with Columbus Humane for a 'Day of Giving'

Donations will go to essential programs and services, including access to nutritious pet food and quality veterinary care.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV is partnering with Columbus Humane to help pets at home and pets still waiting to find their forever home.

Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for a "Day of Giving." Donations will go to essential programs and services, including access to nutritious pet food and quality veterinary care.

How far your donation can go:

A gift of $25 will feed a pet family for a month.

A gift of $50 will help to vaccinate 10 animals.

A gift of $100 will spay / neuter 3 animals.

A gift of $250 provides a month of food and boarding for 5 cats.

A gift of $500 staffs the Cruelty Investigations Department for one day.

A gift of $1,000 furnishes one day of spay/neuter and rabies vaccination for 20-25 feral cats.

Columbus Humane says critical shortages in veterinary support staff are driving up costs while local practices struggle to keep up with the increased demand for services.

More than 11 million Americans welcomed new pets during the pandemic, according to a 2021 study by the American Pet Products Association.

With increased wait times and veterinary practices not accepting new patients, Columbus Humane says many pet owners are turning to shelters for support.

“Our community has never been more passionate about pets. It’s not a lack of motivation or compassion to provide great care that’s keeping pets from getting the services they need. The challenge is that veterinary care isn’t accessible to most families in Columbus due to rising costs and critical staffing shortages. We’re committed to fixing that,” said Rachel D.K. Finney, CEO.

___