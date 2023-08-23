How Columbus residents can beat the heat during high temperatures on Thursday

Thursday is on track to be one of the hottest and most humid days this summer with heat indices forecast to be over 100 degrees.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In anticipation of more hot weather and high temperatures arriving in central Ohio on Thursday, the City of Columbus is offering residents ways to beat the heat.

Thursday is on track to be one of the hottest and most humid days this summer with heat indices forecast to be over 100 degrees. All of central Ohio will be under an Excessive Heat Watch from noon to 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Residents can stay out of the heat by visiting community centers and other public buildings in the area. Community centers across Columbus are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. The list of centers includes:

William h. Adams Community Center

Barack Community Center

Barnett Community Center

Beatty Community Center

Blackburn Community Center

Brentnell Community Center

Carriage Place Community Center

Dodge Community Center

Douglas Community Center

Driving Park Community Center

Far East Community Center

Feddersen Community Center

Gille Community Senior Center

Glenwood Community Center

Holton Community Center

Howard Community Center

Lazelle Woods Community Center

Linden Community Center

Marion Franklin Community Center

Milo Grogan Community Center

Schiller Community Center

Scioto Southland Community Center

Sullivant Gardens Community Center

Thompson Community Center

Tuttle Park Community Center

Westgate Community Center

Whetstone Community Center

Woodward Park Community Center

The city is also encouraging residents to seek out other places that have air conditioning, such as Columbus Metropolitan Library branches.

Columbus Public Health offered advice on ways to stay healthy and safe in hot weather: