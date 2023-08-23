How Columbus residents can beat the heat during high temperatures on Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In anticipation of more hot weather and high temperatures arriving in central Ohio on Thursday, the City of Columbus is offering residents ways to beat the heat.
Thursday is on track to be one of the hottest and most humid days this summer with heat indices forecast to be over 100 degrees. All of central Ohio will be under an Excessive Heat Watch from noon to 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Residents can stay out of the heat by visiting community centers and other public buildings in the area. Community centers across Columbus are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. The list of centers includes:
- William h. Adams Community Center
- Barack Community Center
- Barnett Community Center
- Beatty Community Center
- Blackburn Community Center
- Brentnell Community Center
- Carriage Place Community Center
- Dodge Community Center
- Douglas Community Center
- Driving Park Community Center
- Far East Community Center
- Feddersen Community Center
- Gille Community Senior Center
- Glenwood Community Center
- Holton Community Center
- Howard Community Center
- Lazelle Woods Community Center
- Linden Community Center
- Marion Franklin Community Center
- Milo Grogan Community Center
- Schiller Community Center
- Scioto Southland Community Center
- Sullivant Gardens Community Center
- Thompson Community Center
- Tuttle Park Community Center
- Westgate Community Center
- Whetstone Community Center
- Woodward Park Community Center
The city is also encouraging residents to seek out other places that have air conditioning, such as Columbus Metropolitan Library branches.
Columbus Public Health offered advice on ways to stay healthy and safe in hot weather:
- Drink plenty of water. Do not wait until you are thirsty.
- Stay in air conditioning whenever possible. If you do not have an air conditioner, use movie theatres, malls, libraries and other public places that are cool.
- Avoid beverages with alcohol, caffeine and sugar because they will dehydrate you.
- Eat light meals.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Avoid strenuous activities and limit them to morning and evening hours.
- Learn the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them.
- Check on family members, friends and neighbors.
- Never leave people or pets in a closed car.