Columbus high school tackling self-esteem issues with in-school barbershop

Art Jordan, the assistant principal at Westland High School, and other administrators turned an old classroom into "Cougar Cuts".

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some of us had the same struggles in high school, from bullying to low self-esteem.

But Art Jordan, the assistant principal at Westland High School knows one thing that can help.

“When you walk in and you hear that buzz, you start to learn,” said Jordan.

In his hallways, he sees how the pressures of school and COVID-19 impact his students.

“No kids wakes up and says I want to get in trouble. We have a lot of hats and hoods and we have a lot of low self-esteem, and all that ties into haircuts,” he said.

He stumbled across an article about a principal in Indiana that cut a student’s hair because he doubted himself.

Jordan told 10TV those same doubts live in his hallways. So, he and other administrators turned an old classroom into a program called “Cougar Cuts”, a licensed barbershop for students.

“When kids learn with adults they’re always hesitant because they think that they’re in a higher place. A barber is your guy/girl. And you get somebody that’s going to talk back with you and they’re not going to talk down with you they’re going to talk with you,” said Jordan.

The program connects students like Esteban Herrera to mentors. It not only impacts how they present themselves, but it shows in their attitudes.

“Some people will just make fun of you if you don’t look fresh,” said Herrera, “You feel good about yourself and it makes you want to do better, to be a better you.”

The students don’t have to pay a dime for a haircut, but they do have to hold up their end of the bargain.

Jordan said that’s as easy as acing a test or achieving another goal that’s set.

He called this a program that every high school should have.

I want them to be better than I was. You may not have had it in high school, but be the change you want to see,” said Jordan.