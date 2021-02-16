Columbus hardware stores limited on snow supplies

The Columbus area may not have seen as much snowfall as expected, but we are left with is still a hassle to clear.

Lighter snow layers on top, but when the storm started with sleet and ice, it packed the base layers into dense and heavy snowpack.

This caused some shovels to bend or break, especially in areas that have not been treated.

Home improvement stores may not be your best bet to find a replacement or new shovels. 10TV reached out to businesses across the area and found out that snow shovels are out of stock, some stores are limiting bags of salt, and some are almost out of salt.

Nutter Hardware in Upper Arlington did receive shovels and smaller amounts of snowmelt Tuesday morning.

“We are very busy, very busy,” said Josh V., a sales clerk. “We’ve had to stay late, extra hours on top of our shifts. Makes up for what’s usually a slow part of the year.”

Many of the shovels that just arrived needed to be assembled. Employees spent the early part of the day putting snow clearing tools together before customers walked in the door.

Snow sleds are now back on the shelves there. Staff had to repurpose trash can lids to be used as snow saucers. Those sold for $2 apiece.