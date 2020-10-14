Authorities to increase enforcement to address gun crimes in Columbus

Columbus has seen more than 120 homicides in 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Law enforcement officials will announce on Wednesday its plans to address gun crimes in the Hilltop and Linden neighborhoods in Columbus.

Several agencies are scheduled to be at a 1:30 p.m. press conference to announce an increase in enforcement.

Scheduled to be at the press conference are U.S. Attorney David DeVillers, Columbus Police Chief Tom Quinlan, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein and ATF Special Agent in Charge Roland Herndon.