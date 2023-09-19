Columbus police, city hosting gun buyback event on Sept. 30

Residents are encouraged to bring their guns to the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Trinity Baptist Church, located at 461 St. Clair Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police and the city's violence prevention office are hosting a gun buyback drive-thru event for community members on Sept. 30.

Residents are encouraged to bring their guns to the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Trinity Baptist Church, located at 461 St. Clair Avenue. All submissions will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and will be completely anonymous.

The event is being put together in partnership with the Columbus Office of Violence Prevention and encourages community members to help reduce the number of guns in the city.

“There is a proliferation of guns in our city and in cities across the country, and it is incumbent upon us to do everything within our power to reduce the number of guns and bring down the violence,” said Mayor Andrew Ginther. “This gun buyback is one example of how we’re enlisting the active participation of the entire community, and how we're strengthening safety in Columbus using a holistic approach – through prevention, intervention and enforcement.”

No ID is required to turn in guns and police will provide gift cards valued up to $750 in exchange for handguns, assault rifles, non-assault rifles and shotguns depending on the type and condition of the gun. Other firearms like replicas, antique and non-working guns will be accepted and eligible for one $25 gift card, regardless of the number or condition of the firearms turned in.

Those planning to attend are asked to observe the following precautions:

Drivers should arrive with the gun(s) placed in the trunk of the vehicle and follow all local laws during transport.

Guns must be unloaded and preferably placed in a bag or a box.

Ammunition should be separated from the gun.

“One less firearm in our community is one less that a child can get their hands on, that can be stolen and used for criminal purposes, or that someone can use to harm themselves,” said Director of the Office of Violence Prevention Rena Shak. We are committed to the battle against gun violence and are calling on the entire Columbus community to join us in our efforts.”