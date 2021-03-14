Columbus group calls for peace in the streets

Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children held a gathering Saturday and are set to release a new ceasefire initiative PSA

COLUMBUS, Ohio — White flags, waving at vehicles on West Broad Street on the west side of Columbus Saturday morning. This was a peace offering to the streets, as drivers looked on through their windows, some even honking in support.

Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children held its Spring Community Covering. This one was rescheduled from last Fall following a spike in COVID-19 cases in Ohio.

Founder and organizer Malissa Thomas-St.Clair says these gatherings are focused on some of the hardest-hit areas by gun violence in the city.

Thomas-St. Clair and other mothers in the crowd were urging the public to join so others don’t feel the pain of losing a child to violence.

“We are not here to judge offenders,” said Thomas-St. Clair. “We are actually here to say you have an organization that is willing to get you and give you the support you need to pull you out of whatever environment that's causing these decisions that you are making. We love everyone and we want you to feel that love."

Speeches from mothers, and even from Columbus Police officers, talked about unification to fight violence together.

Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children are expected to release a new PSA next week with a new ceasefire initiative in collaboration with other organizations, including Moms Demand Action. They are asking for 8 straight hours of no gunfire in the city.

“When we reach that 8-hour goal and we will, we are going to keep pushing it,” said Thomas-St. Clair. “It might take us months, whatever the timeframe to reach that goal, once we reach it we are going to celebrate it like we've never celebrated something before."

When the goal is reached she says MOMCC plans on filming a new PSA calling for 16-hours of peace.