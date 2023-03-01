'Let's plan out our future': Columbus group aims at tackling youth violence with mentor programs in 2023

The organization, Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, says this year, they are focused on providing one-on-one support for youth.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three days into 2023 and community members are mourning the loss of several teens who lost their lives to gun violence, including 15-year-old Unique Prater.

"It crushes me to be honest,” says former educator, Halee Ray, who says she worked one on one with Unique in the classroom. "She always brought a smile to my face for sure. She had a great smile, she was funny, very funny."

Ray says Prater was intelligent, reserved and always tried her hardest to stay on track with her goals.

“She's not the first student in my path that I've crossed paths with due to violence, but I hope she's the last and there's no more,” says Ray.

Ray says with over six years in education working with youth, the violence has escalated. She says it’s become a scary reality and a new normal for students.

“I don't think there's a lot of outlet for kids or even education on mental health,” says Ray.

She explains the root of the problem comes from lack of emotional support inside and outside the classroom and stresses the need for adults and teachers to build bonds and relationships with teens, to be positive influences in their lives.

The organization, Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, says this year, they are focused on providing one-on-one support for youth, which is why they are launching their first three-month “Invest in Your future” series for high school students.

"We're going to start the year off with making our vision boards, our compassion boards and our reflection boards,” said Co-Founder Karla Harris, who says the group is focused on monthly accountability and action steps to keep students on track. “Let’s plan out our future, let’s map out our future, let’s put our goals to action.”

“That's the point of the series, like I want to check in with this kid next month and say, hey, I see you put this on your board, did you do this?” Harris said.

She says it’s accountability with her own kids that has led them to success.

"We did that at home and one week he came home, he was so excited, he says, 'Mom, I have a B in math now!'" Harris said.

Co-Founder Malissa Thomas St. Clair says the goal is to show youth a life beyond their own four walls.

“There are youth that have this kind of invisible fence that they don't even know exist. And they stay in an arena that pigeonholes them to one viewpoint of life,” Thomas St. Clair explains. “So we hope to open up their viewpoint on what's beyond their environment and what's accessible to them, right within their city.”

She says the organization hopes to expand the groups efforts beyond the tree months and help youth see beyond a life of violence.