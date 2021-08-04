Columbus grandma, grandson team up to create world's largest Oreo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Making cookies with grandma is a tradition for many, but one Columbus grandmother-grandson duo took their baking skills to a whole new level.
As a result, Columbus is now home to the world’s largest Oreo on record.
Social media influencer Ross Smith and his grandma spent more than a day building the four-foot, 180-pound cookie from scratch at Uptown Kitchen+Bar.
The two are known for conducting wild pranks and have more than 18 million followers on TikTok alone.
The previous Guinness World Record for largest Oreo weighed in at just more than 161 pounds.