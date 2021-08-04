Columbus grandma, grandson team up to create world's largest Oreo

Columbus is now home to the world’s largest Oreo on record.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Making cookies with grandma is a tradition for many, but one Columbus grandmother-grandson duo took their baking skills to a whole new level.

As a result, Columbus is now home to the world’s largest Oreo on record.

Social media influencer Ross Smith and his grandma spent more than a day building the four-foot, 180-pound cookie from scratch at Uptown Kitchen+Bar.

The two are known for conducting wild pranks and have more than 18 million followers on TikTok alone.