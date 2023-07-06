9 charged, 10 juveniles identified in Columbus gas station takeover

Police said a group of more than 20 people blocked traffic and access to the parking lot of a Sheetz gas station on Johnstown Road on April 29.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Charges were filed against nine people suspected of being involved in overrunning a northeast Columbus gas station after a "street takeover" event in April.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein says the suspects were all charged with misdemeanor theft. Additionally, 10 juvenile suspects were identified and referred for prosecution within the Franklin County juvenile court system.

Police said a group of more than 20 people blocked traffic and access to the parking lot of a Sheetz gas station on Johnstown Road on April 29. Once inside, several people reportedly stole merchandise from the business.

Klein said in a release that he instructed prosecutors handling the cases not to offer any plea deals and push for 100% of the fines and penalties for offenders.

“People are tired of the chaos and lawlessness of a small group of individuals who think the law doesn’t apply to them. This behavior harms businesses and threatens public safety and it won’t be tolerated anywhere in Columbus. That’s why, in partnership with CPD, the City is cracking down and prosecuting these cases to the fullest extent possible under the law.” said City Attorney Zach Klein.

Police said upwards of 100 cars were at the street takeover event that took place on Indianola Avenue prior to the gas station incident. Several people were involved in firing shots at officers when they arrived, police said.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of those who fired shots at the officers.

The Columus Division of Police's “Operation Burnout” — which targets the reckless operation of vehicles and takeover events, along with related criminal activity — has led to hundreds of citations, dozens of arrests and more than 100 vehicles impounded.