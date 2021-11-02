Columbus firefighters jump into frigid water for ice rescue training

It’s very hard when we have spotty ice or spotty cold weather, to make sure everybody is trained. This is a perfect chance for us to get out and practice.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This cold weather is something you don’t want to get caught in.

The last place you’d find someone in on a frozen river but on Wednesday, that’s where you could find Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin and a group of firefighters.

“In the water, the water below the ice, is freezing,” said Martin.

Firefighters spent the day jumping into the frigid water for ice training.

Martin said it’s not something they want to do, but it’s necessary.

“It’s very hard when we have spotty ice or spotty cold weather, to make sure everybody is trained. This is a perfect chance for us to get out and practice,” said Martin.

They’re doing these drills because anything can happen at any time.

Firefighter Chad Gabriel said in order to go up against the cold, layers are key.

Firefighters wear special ice suits that are packed with thermal heating inside. Vital, because Gabriel said the human body can shut down after being water at these low temperatures within 15 minutes.

“Our crews, they’re getting dressed en route, so once we get a good location of where that victim is, and we can see them, it is a very rapid response then,” said Gabriel.

Martin told 10TV they don’t know how many more cold days they’ll have. Ice rescues don’t happen often but they’re ready for if and when one does.