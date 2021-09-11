'I really hope they catch you': Columbus father frustrated son's homicide case isn't solved yet

Steve Persang's son was fatally shot in Columbus earlier this year. Persang and his family has grown frustrated with how long it's taken to arrest his son's killer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Steve Persang is left wondering what his son's life could have been.

“I wonder what kind of dad he would have been or what kind of man he was going to turn into,” he said.

His pain is not alone. Steve's 24-year-old son is among the 175 homicides that occurred in the city so far this year.

“I would give up everything I owned for someone to come out and talk to find the one or two people responsible for this,” Steve Persang said.

Bryce Persang was shot and killed on the west side of Columbus in September. The family said police told them there were witnesses.

“That's a huge problem in Columbus. No one wants to talk,” Steve Persang said.

For a grieving family, answers don't come quick enough.

“What you want is 24-hour service. You want it completed so you have that closure,” Steve Persang said.

He also said he understands police are all overwhelmed with homicide cases.

“I really feel that the police are being let down by the city. We don't have enough police officers,” he said.

Bryce was his only son and Tuesday marked 54 days since his shooting death.

“We've been told we are 99% we know who did it. We've got names, we got license plate we got all this stuff but it's not even turned over to the prosecutors yet,” he said.

Police told 10TV the investigation is active and they don’t want to rush the case to the prosecutor until they know they can get a conviction.