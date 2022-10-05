Columbus family upset after mail carrier sprayed dogs

USPS says mail carriers use a mixture of mineral oil and cayenne pepper. The organization said they are concerned about dog bites.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hilltop family said they're “irritated" after they say their three dogs were sprayed in their yard by their mailman.

Andrew Birk owns the three dogs - one lab mix and two chihuahuas. He said the dogs are pretty friendly, but can sometimes bark at people walking, and they live on a pretty busy street. their house is right on Broad Street.

When Birk noticed the gate that leads to Broad Street was left open, he said he went outside and met the mailman.

“After we brought the dogs in, they all had issues with their eyes, their eyes were swollen, they had clearly been sprayed in the eyes,” Birk said.

Birk said the mailman continued to spray even after he came outside.

“I mean I can understand in an extreme situation, the dog runs up, you panic, you mace a dog… but macing a chihuahua is definitely over the line and that irritated me pretty bad,” Birk said.

10TV reached out and asked USPS ‘is this allowed?’ They say it is and carriers use a spray of mineral oil and cayenne pepper.

The Postal Service said their big concern is dog bites. The organization said one bite can cause a serious injury.

USPS sent this statement to 10TV:

“The safety of our employees and customers is the number one concern for the postal service. Letter carriers use a repellent when they encounter an aggressive dog. It is a harmless mixture...And the effects wear off in 10 to 15 minutes. It has been approved by veterinarians, the Humane Society, kennel clubs, and is registered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.”