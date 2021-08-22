Columbus family recount experience with Tropical Storm Henri

"20 years from now or 30 years from now we'll talk about this trip and it wasn't what we planned but we made it.”

After wreaking havoc on the Northeast, Tropical Storm Henri has now been weakened to a depression. It became a category 1 hurricane Friday

Over the weekend, Cyndi and Sarah Evans found themselves trapped in what they call "perfect storm."

No seriously! The two are New York City trying to steer clear of the tropical storm

“It would be like what you see in the movies where you're literally just, there was no amount of rain gear that was going to help us," said Cyndi.

The two are from Westerville, but they spent the weekend getting more familiar with their hotel room after hoping to spend the night watching the concert in the city.

The two said the storm interrupted their Saturday night plans at the worst time possible, right when Barry Manilow was in the middle of his performance!

"We were at the concert, and it started to get dark and they said it wasn't going to hit until probably like 11 or 12 at night and it started at like 7 so, we were trying to get back to the hotel and our hotel was like 40 blocks from where we were,” said Sarah.

The storm put a rain check on many of the plans they had during their annual mother daughter trip.

They've hit The Big Apple for the last four years but seeing the storm hit firsthand, is scary but remarkable.

"A lot of rain. I mean and just of course in New York, it's just puddles and like little rivers,” said Cyndi.

They said they're headed back home on Monday. This is a trip will go down with the most series of unexpected events.