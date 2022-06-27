Columbus faith leaders weigh in on Roe v. Wade decision

Faith leaders in central Ohio community share varying opinions on the court’s decision.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Faith leaders in Central Ohio are weighing in on both sides of the abortion rights debate, with varying opinions in each congregation in regards to the Supreme Court's decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Pastor Dexter Wise of Faith Ministries Church in Columbus said the court's decision was an attack on human rights.

Wise said he is concerned that as a democratic society, when our nation is risking, restricting or diminishing the rights of a particular group, it threatens the rights of all. He said his church has always supported pregnant women through various means and will continue to do so, but said the ultimate responsibility will be on the government, as it will overwhelm the church.

"I do not see it as a good thing, not because I think abortion is good, but because I think that the taking away of rights is just a foreshadowing of more bad things to come in the future," Wise says.

Meanwhile, Pastor David Forbes from the Columbus Christian center says his first response was jubilation, as he and his congregation are anti-abortion.

However, he said he understands the emotions women may be experiencing from both sides, so his congregation is focused on practicing compassion and helping people unify through this decision.

His congregation has teamed up with an organization called "Mommies Matter" to provide emotional, spiritual and financial support to pregnant women.

"I have counseled and prayed with and ministered to women who have had abortions, women who have contemplated abortions and decided not to, women that chose to,” Forbes shares.

Both pastors encourage everyone to show compassion and support for each other as the nation navigates this time, though we might have varying beliefs.