Columbus Division of Fire bike medics bring speedy emergency care on game day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Fire's Bike Medic Program is helping sick people and doing it faster than motorized vehicles can.

After an eight-year hiatus, the program kicked off earlier this year and has provided quick emergency attention when it’s too difficult for an ambulance to reach people.

"On the bicycle, we do respond very quickly, get through the crowds very quickly," said Jeff Langley, a firefighter with Columbus Fire.

Langley said they bring out bike medics for big events like Red, White, & BOOM! parades, Ohio State Football games and marathons. Their bikes are packed with all of the essentials needed to respond to medical emergencies, like first-aid kits and an AED.

The goal is to provide the same level of service as they would on a medical truck.

"We can do everything that a transport vehicle can do. The only thing we can't do is transport," said Battalion Chief Anthony Brooks.

The program was created in 2013 before ending at the end of 2014. Paramedics said it's proven to help solve medical issues in a timely manner.

"Here in the city, we try to have a response time, turn out time of one minute on scene and four. The bikes can do that, hands down, in a crowded area, way less than that," Brooks said.

Mike Secrist, assistant chief for Columbus Fire, said, "We've gotten response times that were maybe eight to 10 minutes to get the people down to under a minute, two or three minutes in these large events."