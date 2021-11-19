Columbus deputy chief on leave after failing to show up for drug test

The city said Columbus Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight was placed on leave Thursday after failing to show up for a scheduled drug test on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus Division of Police deputy chief was put on leave after failing to show up for a mandatory drug test, according to the city.

The city said Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight was relieved of duty on Thursday.

Zachary Gottesman, Knight’s lawyer, said she was contacted on Monday about taking a drug test.

Knight said she could not make a suggested time of 10 a.m. but agreed to a 2 p.m. appointment, according to Gottesman.

Her lawyer said she missed that screening because she was working on gameday personnel and security for the Ohio State game on Saturday.

Knight was not able to make the 2 p.m. appointment because she was working on gameday personnel and security for the Ohio State game on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Columbus Department of Public Safety said the decision to relieve Knight of duty was made per city policy and the city is "not aware of any other officer not showing up for a drug test without explanation."

Goettsman said he and his client feel the decision to relieve her of duty is in retaliation to the deputy chief’s opinion on how the division handled the Lt. Melissa McFadden “situation.”

In September, an independent review found several top officers, including Knight, retaliated against McFadden after the release of her book titled “Walking the Thin Black Line: Confronting Racism in the Columbus Division of Police.”

The attorney told 10TV some higher-ranking members “seized on this moment to make a big deal out of it,” in regards to Knight’s missed drug test.

When asked about the attorney's claims of retaliation, a Columbus Department of Public Safety spokesperson declined to provide further comment.

Gottesman added there was talk about Knight taking the test on Tuesday, but nothing came of it. Knight took a private drug test which came back negative, according to Gottesman.

According to the city’s policy, "if an employee refuses a properly ordered test, then the test result will be considered to be positive."

Knight must have a negative test result and take a return to duty test.