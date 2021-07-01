Columbus Crew unveils new mini-pitch at Northgate Intermediate School

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew unveiled a new mini-pitch at Northgate Intermediate School in the Northgate neighborhood this week as part of Black & Gold Week.
The soccer team said the Northgate Mini-Pitch is the fourth mini-pitch installed in three years by the Club in collaboration with the U.S. Soccer Foundation.
The mini-pitch is part of a commitment by the Columbus Crew Foundation to offer children in underserved communities a safe place to play while providing a soccer environment that encourages unstructured play within local communities.
Along with the creation of the mini-pitches, the Columbus Crew Foundation will work with the U.S. Soccer Foundation to provide “Soccer for Success” programs at Northgate Intermediate.
“Soccer for Success” is an after-school program that helps children establish healthy habits and develop critical life skills through trained coach-mentors and community engagement.