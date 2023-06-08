Columbus Crew's newest forward Diego Rossi arrives in Columbus

Rossi's contract with the Crew will run through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Diego Rossi, a winger/forward coming from Fenerbahçe S.K. of the Turkish Süper Lig and the Crew's newest addition, officially landed in Columbus on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Columbus Crew announced the acquisition of Rossi, which was made official just before the closure of Major League Soccer's secondary transfer window, and came days after the Crew announced the departure of star midfielder Lucas Zelarayán.

Rossi's contract with the Crew will run through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

Rossi, 25, is a Uruguayan international who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, the position Zelarayán vacated. He is no stranger to MLS. From 2018 into 2022, Rossi starred for Los Angeles FC, making 104 regular-season appearances and scoring 48 goals.

"Diego is a winner and an exciting, skillful player, and we are excited to welcome him to the Crew," President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko said. "He has a natural ability to score and create goals, and he has further demonstrated his exceptional quality over the past few seasons while competing in Europe. Diego is a great addition to our dynamic attack, and as importantly, he is a true fit for our Club's desired culture and style of play."