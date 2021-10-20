Columbus Crew coach Caleb Porter to miss Nashville game due to MLS health & safety protocols

Instead, assistant coach Ezra Hendrickson will fill in for Porter during the game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew head coach Caleb Porter will not be coaching Wednesday night’s game against Nashville SC after entering the Major League Soccer health and safety protocol, the team announced.

Instead, assistant coach Ezra Hendrickson will fill in for Porter during the game.

Team leaders did not specify when Porter will be able to resume his position, saying updates on his status for Saturday’s match will be provided soon.

Under MLS health and safety protocols for the 2021 season, players and staff members must quarantine if they are deemed a high-risk close contact to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or if they have engaged in high-risk behavior.

The protocol states those who are vaccinated do not need to be quarantined if they are asymptomatic and continue to test negative. Porter is fully vaccinated, according to reports from the Columbus Dispatch.

The game against Nashville kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.